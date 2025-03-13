Turkey's independent news websites face closure risk after Google changes

ISTANBUL : Several independent media outlets in Turkey face a potential risk of closure after algorithm changes made by Google led to a significant reduction in reader traffic, a joint statement from the outlets said on Thursday.

They said Google's algorithm changes since the end of January had wiped out the vast majority of reader traffic to their websites, previously directed through Google's "Discover" and "News" tools, and had harmed their finances.

Independent news websites including T24, Medyascope, Diken, and Birgun said that Google's changes also blocked the public's access to news, adding that they would take legal action.

"As independent media organisations operating in Turkey, we announce that we will stand up for our corporate rights, our employees' work and the support of our readers, which have been stolen by Google's actions, on every platform," they said.

They said they would apply to local and international legal bodies, notably Turkey's Competition Authority.

A Google spokesperson, requesting anonymity, said its changes do not target individual websites and that they are designed to improve its search facility overall.

"We don't and would never manipulate search results, modify our products, or enforce our policies to promote or disadvantage any particular viewpoint," the spokesperson said.

In 2024, Turkey ranked 158th out of 180 countries in the press freedom index of the free speech advocacy group Reporters Without Borders. Its report said that with some 90 per cent of Turkey's media under government influence, Turks recently turned to critical or independent media outlets for domestic news.

Independent media outlets in Turkey are highly dependent on Google revenues as private companies are reluctant to advertise on independent websites.

On Wednesday, independent news outlet Gazete Duvar announced its closure, citing revenue losses triggered by Google's algorithm changes alongside inflationary economic conditions.