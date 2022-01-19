Turkey's Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35per cent

ANKARA : Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its foreign sales income reaches 30-35per cent of total revenue, its chief executive said.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

"Before a public offering we want to see revenue abroad, which is around 5per cent of total revenue right now, rise to 30-35per cent," President of Trendyol Group Caglayan Cetin said in embargoed remarks late on Tuesday.

In a meeting with reporters, Cetin also said the company is planning its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024-2025 but that teams are making a serious effort to bring it forward to next year.

"Our ultimate aim is an IPO. We will use the dual-listing method... One arm will be in Turkey (Istanbul stock exchange) and the other can be in London or New York," he said.

In August, Trendyol it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion.

Trendyol is also interested in company acquisition in Turkic countries, Middle East or Europe and looking to a range of firms with $500 million to $6 billion valuation, Cetin said.

