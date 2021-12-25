Logo
Turkish authorities fine local unit of crypto exchange Binance - Anadolu news agency
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Binance Coin, the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange, is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Dec 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 25 Dec 2021 07:55PM)
ISTANBUL : Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has fined the local unit cryptocurrency exchange Binance 8 million lira (US$751,314) over violations found during liability inspections, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

Anadolu said the fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind after the authority took on responsibilities to oversee crypto asset service providers in May. The news agency did not provide further details about the violations or inspections.

BN Teknoloji did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment at the weekend, while MASAK could not be reached for comment.

(US$1 = 10.6480 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

