Turkish cenbank forms platform to research benefit of digital currency
Turkish cenbank forms platform to research benefit of digital currency

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

15 Sep 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 07:26PM)
ISTANBUL : Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it has formed the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform to expand its research into the potential benefits of a digital currency.

The bank said it signed separate memorandums of understanding with Turkey's HAVELSAN, ASELSAN and TUBITAK-BILGEM for the platform, which will carry out the research, development and testing processes.

It said no final decision has been made about a digital Turkish lira currency and that the results of the first phase of the pilot study will be announced in 2022.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

Source: Reuters

