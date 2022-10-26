Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms US$18.6 million

Logo
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

26 Oct 2022 03:39PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 03:58PM)
ISTANBUL: Turkey's competition authority said on Wednesday (Oct 26) that it had fined Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc 346.72 million lira (US$18.63 million) for violating competition law.

In a statement, the Turkish Competition Board said it decided the company obstructed its competitors operating in social network services and online advertising markets as it merged data collected through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The fine was imposed according to the 2021 annual income of the company, the authority said.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ic

