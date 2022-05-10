Turkish unemployment rises to 11.5% in March

ISTANBUL : Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 11.5 per cent in March, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose 0.6 per centage points to 22.7 per cent, data showed on Tuesday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6 per cent in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for February was 11.1 per cent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The labour force participation rate rose slightly from a month earlier to 52.6 per cent, it showed.