Business

Turkmenistan resumes gas supplies to Uzbekistan
Business

23 Jan 2023 03:28PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 03:28PM)
TASHKENT : Turkmenistan resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan on Jan. 21 and their volume is gradually rising, Uzbek pipeline operator Uztransgaz said on Monday.

The Central Asian nation reported supply disruptions on Jan. 17, saying Turkmenistan suspended exports amid low temperatures. It was unclear whether exports to China, the main market for Turkmen gas, had also been affected.

Turkmenistan has not commented on the reasons for the abrupt disruption.

Turkmenistan pumped 4.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Uzbekistan on Jan. 21 and the latter expects daily shipments to rise to 16 mcm a day soon, Uzbtransgaz said.

Source: Reuters

