Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TuSimple's Hou says he was removed as chair, CEO 'without cause'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TuSimple's Hou says he was removed as chair, CEO 'without cause'

TuSimple's Hou says he was removed as chair, CEO 'without cause'

FILE PHOTO: TuSimple truck-trailers are parked at their facility at AllianceTexas, a 27,000 acre business complex boasting some of the country’s largest freight operations, in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. May 18, 2022. Picture taken May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

01 Nov 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - The former chief executive of self-driving technology company TuSimple, Xiaodi Hou, on Monday confirmed he had been removed as chairman and CEO by the company's board, adding in a WeChat post the move was "without cause."

Hou's ouster came after The Wall Street Journal reported the company was being investigated by the FBI, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Committee on Foreign Investment about its relationship with China-backed Hydron Inc.

Hou described the board's process as "questionable at best," denied any wrongdoing, and said he did not intend to sell shares in the company.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; editing by Peter Henderson and Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.