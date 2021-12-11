Logo
TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch
FILE PHOTO: Robin Roberts and Michael Anthony Strahan pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Launch Site One sign is shown after Blue Origin delayed, for weather, its next New Shepard astro-tourism flight with an all-civilian crew of six, including two non-paying guests of honor, "Good Morning America" co-anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space for whom the New Shepard spacecraft is named from Launch Site One in West Texas, Texas, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
FILE PHOTO: Star Trek actor William Shatner poses with Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations and a former NASA flight controller and engineer; Chris Boshuizen, the co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs and a former space mission architect for NASA; and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a life science company during the Blue Origin New Shepard mission NS-18 suborbital flight near Van Horn, Texas, U.S. October 13, 2021. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS.
FILE PHOTO: Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard blasts off carrying Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's second suborbital tourism flight as part of a four-person crew near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos (2nd-L) poses for pictures with crew mates, from left, Oliver Damen, 18, Bezos, Wally Funk, 82, and Mark Bezos at the landing pad after they flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
11 Dec 2021 05:29AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 05:28AM)
VAN HORN, Texas : Following the contrail blazed by "Star Trek" actor William Shatner to boldly go where few celebrities have gone before, two more honorary guests of Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin are ready to take a free joyride to the final frontier.

The company's New Shepard rocketship is due for launch from Texas at 8:45 a.m. Central time (1445 GMT) on Saturday, with U.S. TV personality and retired NFL star Michael Strahan strapped in beside the eldest daughter of the late pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard.

The spacecraft itself is named for Shepard, who in 1961 made history as the second person, and first American, to travel into space, on a 15-minute suborbital flight. He later walked on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14 mission.

Laura Shepard Churchley, a schoolgirl when her father first soared to space but now in her 70s, and Strahan, 50, co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," were chosen as courtesy promotional passengers to fly free of charge with four lesser-known wealthy figures who paid undisclosed but presumably hefty sums for their New Shepard seats.

Saturday's flight, lifting off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the west Texas town of Van Horn, is expected to reach a maximum altitude of about 65 miles - a few miles into outer space and above the internationally recognized space boundary known as the Karman Line.

At the pinnacle of the fully autonomous flight, set to last just over 10 minutes from launch to touchdown in the Texas desert, the passengers experience a few minutes of weightlessness.

The four paying customers are space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess and his 23-year-old son, Cameron Bess. The Besses are making history as the first parent-child pair to fly in space together, according to Blue Origin.

The launch marks the third space tourism flight for Blue Origin, the company Bezos - founder and executive chairman of retail giant Amazon.com - formed two decades ago.

Bezos himself tagged along on the inaugural flight in July, joining his brother, Mark Bezos, trailblazing octogenarian female aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daeman, a Dutch high school graduate and beneficiary of a US$28 million auction sweepstake.

Shatner, who embodied the promise of space travel as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise on the 1960s television series "Star Trek," joined the second New Shepard crew in October to become the oldest person in space at age 90.

British billionaire Richard Branson beat Bezos to the punch by nine days when he rode along on the first fully crewed voyage of his own space tourism venture Virgin Galactic Holding Inc, soaring to the edge of space over New Mexico in a rocket plane released at high altitude from a carrier jet.

A third player in the burgeoning space tourism sector, fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, inaugurated his SpaceX citizen-astronaut service in September with the launch of the first all-civilian crew ever to reach Earth orbit.

(Repotring by Joe Skipper in Van Horn, Texas and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

