Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twilio to cut 17% staff, close offices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twilio to cut 17% staff, close offices

Twilio to cut 17% staff, close offices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of communication company Twilio is displayed at the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

13 Feb 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cloud communications company Twilio Inc said on Monday it was eliminating about 17 per cent roles and closing some offices.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.