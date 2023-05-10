Logo
Business

Twilio forecasts weak second-quarter revenue, shares slip

FILE PHOTO: The logo of communication company Twilio is displayed at the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

10 May 2023 05:03AM
:Twilio Inc on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates on shrinking demand for cloud services, sending the company's shares tumbling nearly 13 per cent in extended trading.

The San Francisco-based cloud service provider had benefited during the pandemic on strong demand from businesses looking to operate amid lockdowns, but its growth has inched lower as customers look to optimize cloud spending amid economic turbulences.

In February, the company said it was eliminating about 17 per cent of its workforce and closing some offices as part of a restructuring effort to focus on profitability.

It expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.05 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

However, it reported a rise in active customer accounts, more than 300,000 in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with over 268,000 a year earlier.

It reported adjusted net income of $0.47 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $0.21.

Revenue rose 15 per cent to $1.01 billion.

Source: Reuters

