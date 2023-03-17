Logo
Business

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to step down, president Clancy to take over
Business

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to step down, president Clancy to take over

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to step down, president Clancy to take over

FILE PHOTO: The twitch logo is seen at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

17 Mar 2023 12:02AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 12:11AM)
:Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch's Chief Executive Officer Emmett Shear said on Thursday he will resign from the role after over 16 years at the live video streaming company.

Twitch's president, Dan Clancy, who has been at the company since 2019 will take on the role of CEO effective immediately, Shear said in a blog post, adding that he will remain on as an advisor.

"In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I'm now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life," Shear tweeted.

Shear co-founded live streaming platform Justin.tv which became Twitch in 2011 and quickly gained traction in the gaming community. Three years later, it was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion.

Source: Reuters

