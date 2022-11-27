Twitter 2.0 to roll out long-form tweets, user signups at all-time high: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.

Sign-ups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov 16, up 66 per cent compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday (Nov 26).

He also said that user active minutes were at a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last seven days as of Nov 15, an increase of 30 per cent in comparison to the same week last year.

Hate speech impersonations decreased as of Nov 13 compared to October of last year.

Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip start-up Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X.

Musk's "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" will have features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and payments, according to the tweet.

In another tweet early on Sunday, Musk said he sees a "path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months."