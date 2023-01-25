Logo
Business

Twitter account of Indian actress Ranaut restored after two-year ban
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

25 Jan 2023 12:06AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 12:14AM)
NEW DELHI : The Twitter account of leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue one of his political opponents.

Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was "glad to be back on Twitter".

Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters on the restoration of Ranaut's account.

Twitter suspended Ranaut's account in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.

The suspension came after Ranaut asked Modi in a tweet to "tame" Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, whose regional party defeated Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in the state elections.

Following the election, Banerjee's party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denied.

Ranaut is a winner of several national film awards and is known for her ardent support of Modi.

She took to Instagram last year to applaud articles about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.

Source: Reuters

