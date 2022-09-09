Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement - WSJ

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Peiter Zatko, widely known by his hacker handle Mudge, is seen in this undated U.S. federal government photo. U.S. federal government/Handout via REUTERS
09 Sep 2022 02:32AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 02:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Twitter Inc agreed in June to pay about $7 million to the whistleblower whose allegations will be part of Elon Musk's case against the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January and was the company's security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

Zatko will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations.

The settlement was completed days before Zatko filed his whistleblower complaint in July, according to the WSJ report. (https://on.wsj.com/3L3uRb1)

As part of the settlement, Zatko agreed to a nondisclosure agreement that forbids him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or disparaging the company, the WSJ said.

The confidential June settlement was related to Zatko's lost compensation and followed monthslong mediation over tens of millions of dollars in potential pay, the WSJ reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk is engaged in a head-on legal battle with Twitter over his offer to buy the company for $44 billion after he changed course to drop the deal saying the social media firm had misled him about the number of bots and fake accounts on the site.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.