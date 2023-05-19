Logo
Twitter alleges improper data usage by Microsoft
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 May 2023 05:24AM (Updated: 19 May 2023 06:02AM)
:Twitter Inc has alleged that Microsoft may have violated an agreement over using the social media company's data, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Lawyers representing Twitter said Microsoft had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to, also shared the Twitter data with government agencies without permission.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company on Thursday heard from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about its previous use of the free Twitter application programming interface (API).

"We will review these questions and respond appropriately. We look forward to continuing our long term partnership with the company."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

