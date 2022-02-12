Logo
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 01:52AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:18AM)
Twitter said on Friday (Feb 11) it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now," the company said in a tweet.

Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Source: Reuters

