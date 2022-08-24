Logo
Twitter backs spam account methodology in response to SEC letter
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

24 Aug 2022 10:34PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:56PM)
:Twitter Inc has reiterated that spam accounts on its platform represent fewer than 5 per cent of its total users, in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) letter in June seeking details on its methodology.

"Twitter believes that it already adequately discloses the methodology that it uses in calculating these figures," the company said in a letter dated June 22 to the regulator, according to its filing on Wednesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

This comes ahead of a highly watched legal showdown between Twitter and Elon Musk who wants to back out of his deal to buy the company for $44 billion, arguing Twitter misled the billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform.

Source: Reuters

