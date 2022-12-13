Logo
Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users
Business

FILE PHOTO: Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

13 Dec 2022 07:16AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 07:16AM)
Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

Source: Reuters

