Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: Report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: Report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, on Mar 25, 2021. (Photo: US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters)

29 Nov 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 11:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company's board has been preparing for Dorsey's departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook Inc and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9 per cent in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, of which Dorsey is also chief executive, were up 3 per cent.

Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

In his latest tweet on Nov 28, Dorsey said: "I love twitter". The "likes" on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday.

CNBC was first to report Dorsey's move.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued THAT he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us