Twitter CEO set to receive US$42 million if terminated after Musk deal
Illustration shows Twitter logo and a rising stock graph in this illustration taken, on Apr 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

26 Apr 2022 03:56AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:25AM)
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal would get an estimated US$42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the social media company, according to research firm Equilar.

On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013.

Musk in a securities filing on Apr 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management.

Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of US$54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

A Twitter representative declined to comment on Equilar's estimate.

Agrawal, previously Twitter's chief technology officer, was named CEO in November. His total compensation for 2021 was US$30.4 million, according to Twitter's proxy, largely in stock awards.

Source: Reuters

