Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate': Internal meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate': Internal meeting

Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate': Internal meeting

FILE PHOTO: Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Aug 2022 12:54AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2022 01:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal moved to reassure employees on Wednesday (Aug 24) about a whistleblower's accusations, calling them "foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate", during a companywide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters.

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett also told employees the company reached out to various agencies around the world before the news broke.

Twitter's former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko had said in a whistleblower complaint made public on Tuesday that the social media company misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

The social media company is also in a legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his US$44 billion offer to buy the company.

Employee attrition has risen to 18.3 per cent, Twitter executives told staff. The months-long chaos related to the Musk takeover has caused some staff to flee, current employees previously told Reuters.

Agrawal said on Wednesday the company will need to be more selective about the projects it pursues.

"The only way for us to deliver is by narrowing our focus to fewer things and for that to be proportionate to number of people here," he said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.