Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter, ChatGPT back up after brief outage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter, ChatGPT back up after brief outage

Twitter, ChatGPT back up after brief outage

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jul 2023 11:12PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 01:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Twitter services recovered after a brief outage on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT was also back up, according to the company's website.

There were about 200 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which clocked as many as 5,287 reports.

OpenAI earlier said some ChatGPT logins had started to work. It later said there was an issue where some users had received a "failed to get service status" error.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Twitter ChatGPT

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.