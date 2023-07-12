Twitter, ChatGPT back up after brief outage

:Twitter services recovered after a brief outage on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT was also back up, according to the company's website.

There were about 200 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which clocked as many as 5,287 reports.

OpenAI earlier said some ChatGPT logins had started to work. It later said there was an issue where some users had received a "failed to get service status" error.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.