Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users - Downdetector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users - Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jul 2023 11:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter services were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users.

There were nearly 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.