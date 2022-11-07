Logo
Twitter to delay badge changes until after US midterm elections, the New York Times reports
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Nov 2022 03:17AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 05:52AM)
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new US$8 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday (Nov 6).

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress.

Changes to Twitter's verification process came a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a US$44 billion deal. On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging US$8 for blue check verification marks.

Twitter recently laid off 50 per cent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find up to US$1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.

Source: Reuters

