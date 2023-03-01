Logo
Twitter down for some users in US - Downdetector
Business

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Mar 2023 07:18PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 07:20PM)
Twitter was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 4,500 users in the United States reported issues with accessing the social media site, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

Another outage last month hit more than 8,000 users.

Source: Reuters

