Twitter down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Figurines with smartphones and computers are seen in front of the Twitter logo in this illustration, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Feb 2023 04:18AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 04:31AM)
Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday (Feb 15), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site in the United States, Downdetector said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and the social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a US$44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

Another outage earlier this month hit nearly 9,000 users.

Source: Reuters

