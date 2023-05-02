Logo
Twitter down for thousands of users: Downdetector
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

02 May 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 02 May 2023 04:41AM)
Twitter's services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform led by Elon Musk, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users on Reddit complained that the website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in.

Source: Reuters

