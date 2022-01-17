Logo
Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets
Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

The Twitter logo is shown on smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in central Bosnian town of Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this Apr 29, 2015 photo illustration. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

17 Jan 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:52PM)
Twitter said on Monday (Jan 17) it will expand its test feature which allows users to flag misleading content on its social media platform to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.

The company had introduced the pilot test of the feature in August last year, as a part of its effort to reduce misinformation on its platform.

It was first tested in the United States, Australia and South Korea.

Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies.

The social media giant last year launched another program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.

Source: Reuters

