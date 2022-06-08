Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth: Internal meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth: Internal meeting

Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth: Internal meeting

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

08 Jun 2022 12:41AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 02:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter is gearing up for its most ambitious quarter of user growth, leaders of the social media company's consumer products division told staff in an internal meeting on Tuesday that was heard by Reuters.

Twitter is targeting growth of 13 million monetisable daily active users (mDAU), or users who see advertising, this quarter, according to leaders at the meeting.

Although Twitter added 20 million users in the second quarter of 2020 at the height of the pandemic when compared to the previous quarter, the 13 million target is the highest goal the team has ever set, leaders told staff.

Detailing progress, executives said the company has so far achieved 8.5 million in user growth, which they said was one of the best growth quarters to date.

The San Francisco-based company is maintaining ambitious growth targets as its deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk remains uncertain.

Musk in a filing on Monday warned Twitter that he might walk away from the US$44 billion deal if the company does not provide data to allow him to independently verify the proportion of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

The company has said in public filings that spam and fake accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of quarterly monetizable daily active users.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In April, Twitter reported that it had added 12 million new users during the first quarter. It also withdrew goals to reach 315 million users and US$7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023, citing the pending acquisition by Musk.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us