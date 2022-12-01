Logo
Business

Twitter has 'huge work ahead', EU's Breton tells Musk

01 Dec 2022 02:30AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 02:37AM)
PARIS: Twitter faces "huge work ahead" in order to comply with European regulations, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton told the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk, according to a readout of the conversation provided by Breton.

"There is still huge work ahead, as Twitter will have to implement transparent user policies, significantly reinforce content moderation and protect freedom of speech, tackle disinformation with resolve, and limit targeted advertising", Breton told Musk according to the readout.

Musk and Breton agreed the EU will carry out a "stress test" at Twitter’s headquarters in early 2023 to assess Twitter's compliance with EU rules.

Source: Reuters

