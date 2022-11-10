Logo
Business

Business

Twitter information security chief Kissner to leave

FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

10 Nov 2022 11:27PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 11:47PM)
:Twitter Inc's information security chief Lea Kissner is leaving the company, Kissner said in a tweet on Thursday.

Kissner joined Twitter last year as head of privacy engineering and was promoted to chief information security officer in January.

The move comes in the middle of a large-scale layoff and product changes at the social media company under new boss Elon Musk.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control on Oct. 27. He then moved quickly to push out some top executives including Chief Executive Parag Agarwal and announced layoffs affecting about half of Twitter's workforce.

Source: Reuters

