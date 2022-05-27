Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation

Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 May 2022 09:15PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 10:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Inc said in a filing on Friday it will not accept Egon Durban's resignation from the board, two days after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting.

Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal.

Twitter said Durban failed to receive the support of a majority of the votes in the re-election held earlier this week due to "voting policies of certain institutional investors regarding board service limitations".

Durban, who serves on the boards of six other companies, has agreed to reduce his board service commitments to no more than five public company boards by May 25, 2023, Twitter said.

The social media company added that Durban was an "effective member" of the board and brings "an unparalleled operational knowledge of the industry".

The vote on Wednesday against the re-election could indicate skepticism among shareholders of Musk's plan or his willingness to pay what he offered, but investors are expected to overwhelmingly approve the deal at another meeting yet to be scheduled.

Silver Lake Partners, where Durban is co-CEO, helped put together Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. In 2018, Silver Lake offered to help finance Musk's contemplated $72 billion bid to take electric-car maker Tesla Inc private.

Musk tweeted on May 13 that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.

Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was looking into Musk's disclosure of his Twitter stake in April.

Shares of Tesla Inc, where Musk serves as the chief executive officer, were up nearly 5 per cent, while Twitter rose marginally in early trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us