Twitter launches subscription-based feature "super follows"
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

02 Sep 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 03:12AM)
Twitter Inc launched a "super follows" feature on its social media platform on Wednesday, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.

People in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.

In February, the company had outlined plans, which included tipping and paid subscriptions to "super follow" some accounts, to attain at least US$7.5 billion in annual revenue and 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the end of 2023.

Creators can set a monthly subscription of US$2.99, US$4.99 or US$9.99 a month to monetize bonus, behind-the-scenes content for their most engaged followers through the feature, Twitter said https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/product/2021/introducing-super-follows.

Earlier in the day, Twitter said it would launch a safety feature that allows users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

