Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

Fear and dread spread across Twitter offices on Thursday (Nov 3) as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters.

Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. He has not addressed the staff or laid out his plans for the future of the company, leaving workers to study message boards, news reports and tweets by Musk and his advisers for clues about their fate, multiple employees said.

Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said, adding that they were being monitored.

"It feels like we're working among the Gestapo," they said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.