Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetization push
Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetization push

FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Apr 2023 01:54AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 02:19AM)
:Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

Users offering the subscription, a feature they can access through the "Monetization" tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy. Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.

"That's 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and ~92 per cent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor)," Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators' work and maximize earnings.

Musk has been bringing in changes to boost revenue at Twitter after the social media platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his on-again-off-again acquisition that closed in October.

Since taking over, Musk has swiftly moved through a number of product and organizational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue tick as a paid service and shrunk the employee-base by about 80 per cent.

The social media firm was now "roughly breaking even", Musk said in a Twitter Spaces interview on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

