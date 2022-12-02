Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday (Nov 30) and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

"Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store," Musk tweeted.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Musk also tweeted a video clip of "Apple's beautiful HQ" in Cupertino, California, noting that he had had a "good conversation" with Cook.

Apple did not reply to AFP requests for comment.

The world's richest person opened fire on the planet's most valuable company early this week over fees and rules at the App Store, saying Apple had threatened to oust his recently acquired social media platform.

The billionaire CEO had tweeted that Apple "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Apple, which has not issued a public statement on the matter, typically tells developers if fixes need to be implemented in apps to conform to App Store policies.

Analysts told AFP the clash may have came down to money, with Musk irked that the App Store takes a commission on transactions such as subscriptions.