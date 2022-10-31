Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

WASHINGTON: New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory on Sunday (Oct 30) about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, then hours later deleted the post.

The seesaw action by Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist", cast new uncertainty on the direction the social media platform will take under his new ownership. It also underscored the huge megaphone Musk now has at his disposal.

Musk early on Sunday tweeted a response to Hillary Clinton, who posted a news story about the alleged attacker's links to the far right.

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," Musk told Clinton, attaching a link to the story, which is no longer accessible, by the conservative Santa Monica Observer.

Musk may have had second thoughts about the tweet because around noon a message appeared, "This Tweet was deleted by the Tweet author". By then, Musk's tweet had been liked 110,000 times, the online Semafor news site said.

The tweet was no longer visible on Sunday afternoon on Musk's feed.

The weekly outlet cited by Musk in his tweet has published other conspiracy theories in the past, including that a body double for Clinton was sent to a debate with Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Musk's Sunday tweet swiftly became a focal point for critics who have been nervous about the direction in which he intends to take Twitter, the leading social media platform for global discourse and diplomacy.

Twitter's communications department did not respond to an AFP request for comment about the tweet and whether Musk himself deleted it.