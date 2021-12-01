Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

01 Dec 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.

The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs.

"When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it," Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging site's co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the company on Monday, handing over reins to its technology chief Parag Agrawal.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us