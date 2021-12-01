Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos, videos without consent

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.

The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs.

"When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it," Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging site's co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the company on Monday, handing over reins to its technology chief Parag Agrawal.

