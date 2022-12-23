Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue

Twitter's public policy chief has left the company amid additional layoffs to the unit on Thursday (Dec 22), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as billionaire owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.

Sinead McSweeney, global vice president for public policy, has left Twitter, according to two sources. McSweeney's departure has not been previously reported.

The layoffs and departures of a high-ranking leader comes as regulators around the globe question Twitter's content moderation work and protection of user data after Musk cut the staff from more than 7,000 to under 2,000.

The public policy team is responsible for interacting with lawmakers and civil society on issues including free speech, privacy and online safety.

It handles requests from governments and civil rights groups to remove problematic content and sets rules to protect vulnerable users.