Business

Twitter to relaunch subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday
Twitter to relaunch subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Dec 2022 06:40AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2022 06:40AM)
Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on Saturday.

The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification. Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the Apple App Store.

Source: Reuters

