Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 06:39PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 07:09PM)
:Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China and Russia, Twitter said in a blog post https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2021/disclosing-state-linked-information-operations-we-ve-removed.

Of the 3,465 accounts removed, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

The company also said it will start https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2021/-expanding-access-beyond-information-operations- the Twitter moderation research consortium in early 2022 to study platform governance issues.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

