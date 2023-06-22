Logo
Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud: Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jun 2023 03:40AM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 04:09AM)
Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet's Google Cloud for its services, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Linda Yaccarino, the social media network's new CEO, helped restore Twitter's relationship with Google which had become strained after Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, the report added.

Twitter and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A report from Platformer earlier this month said Twitter had refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract came up for renewal.

Source: Reuters

