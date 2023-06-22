Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud: Bloomberg News

Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet's Google Cloud for its services, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Linda Yaccarino, the social media network's new CEO, helped restore Twitter's relationship with Google which had become strained after Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, the report added.

Twitter and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A report from Platformer earlier this month said Twitter had refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract came up for renewal.