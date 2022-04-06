Logo
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Apr 2022 05:53AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 06:07AM)
:Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit https://twitter.com/TwitterComms/status/1511456430024364037?s=20&t=33yoc9AU6hP08yG6Lfmdeg button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.

Twitter said in a tweet that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll that its largest shareholder Elon Musk started asking users of the social networking platform if they wanted the feature.

On Monday, Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2per cent stake in Twitter and started the poll on the long-awaited feature the company has been working.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to "vote carefully."

On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools' Day.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

