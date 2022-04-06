Twitter says working on edit button for tweets

:Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit https://twitter.com/TwitterComms/status/1511456430024364037?s=20&t=33yoc9AU6hP08yG6Lfmdeg button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.

Twitter said in a tweet that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll that its largest shareholder Elon Musk started asking users of the social networking platform if they wanted the feature.

On Monday, Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2per cent stake in Twitter and started the poll on the long-awaited feature the company has been working.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to "vote carefully."

On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools' Day.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.

