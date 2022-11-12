Twitter scrambles to curb spread of fake accounts

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter moved on Friday (Nov 11) to curb fake accounts that have proliferated since Elon Musk's takeover, suspending sign-ups for a new paid checkmark system and reinstating a gray "official" badge on some accounts.

The U-turn was the latest of a string of chaotic developments at the social network, which has lurched back and forth on the question of account verification since Musk's US$44 billion buyout late last month.

The @TwitterSupport account tweeted early Friday that a gray checkmark indicating an "official" account was coming back, only days after it was introduced - then almost immediately scrapped.

"To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to some accounts," the profile announced.

The rollout of the label appeared inconsistent: it appeared briefly then disappeared from the network's own account, @Twitter.

By Friday morning, the firm had also disabled sign-ups for Twitter Blue, the feature touted by free-speech proponent Musk as bringing "power to the people" by offering ordinary users a verified blue tick - until then reserved for prominent accounts - for US$8 per month.

An internal memo for Twitter staff, obtained by US media including The Washington Post, confirmed the feature had been temporarily disabled to "help address impersonation issues."