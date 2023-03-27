Logo
Business

Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows
Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken Feb 21, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

27 Mar 2023 10:55AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 11:03AM)
Some parts of Twitter's source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed.

According to the filing, "various excerpts" of Twitter's source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named "FreeSpeechEnthusiast".

Github said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter's request.

Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce "All identifying information" associated with the FreeSpeechEnthusiast user name, the Mar 24 filing showed.

Github did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter's source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Source: Reuters/zl

