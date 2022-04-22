Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter, Stripe pilot cryptocurrency payments for creators
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter, Stripe pilot cryptocurrency payments for creators

Twitter, Stripe pilot cryptocurrency payments for creators
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Twitter, Stripe pilot cryptocurrency payments for creators
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Stripe logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
22 Apr 2022 09:02PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 09:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Inc and digital payments processor Stripe Inc will pilot cryptocurrency payouts for select users of the social media site's content monetization products, the companies announced on Friday.

Eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programs will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Twitter added the monetization features last year in an effort to integrate more into the "creator" economy and boost revenues.

Users who receive crypto payments can hold their earnings in crypto wallets on the Polygon network, a crypto infrastructure firm on the ethereum blockchain, and can then exchange them into other currencies.

The crypto payments will be routed through Stripe Connect, which will also handle know-your-customer requirements, Stripe said.

Stripe plans to add options for payment in other cryptocurrencies in the future, the company said.

Twitter is in the midst of a takeover attempt by Tesla head Elon Musk, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world who has used the platform to promote bitcoin and "meme coins" like dogecoin.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us