Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels

Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, on Apr 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

20 May 2022 12:02AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 12:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter will begin placing warning notices in front of some misleading content regarding the conflict in Ukraine and limit the spread of claims debunked by humanitarian groups or other credible sources, the social media company said on Thursday (May 19).

The step-up against misinformation around Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," is part of a new policy that outlines how Twitter will approach misinformation during crises.

Social media platforms have faced increasing scrutiny over how they determine and handle misinformation. Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has said he believes the site should be a platform of free speech.

The new warning notices will alert users that a tweet has violated Twitter's rules, but still allow people to view and comment. The platform will not amplify or recommend such tweets and retweeting will also be disabled.

The approach could be "a more effective way to intervene to prevent harm, while still preserving and protecting speech on Twitter", said Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, during a call with reporters.

The company will prioritise adding labels to misleading tweets from high-profile accounts such as verified users or official government profiles. It will also prioritise content that could cause harm to people on the ground.

Twitter said it defines crises as situations where there is a widespread threat to life, physical safety, health or basic subsistence. It said the policy would initially focus on international armed conflicts but is also intended for events like mass shootings or natural disasters.

"While the timeline for this work began before the war in Ukraine broke out, the need for this policy came into even clearer focus as the conflict in Ukraine unfolded," said Roth.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us