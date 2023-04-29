Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months

The Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken on Oct 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

29 Apr 2023 06:33AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 07:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Friday (Apr 28) that the social media platform will take a 10 per cent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetise content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.

Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run-up to his US$44 billion acquisition that closed in October.

He added that the company's cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15 per cent in the second year from 30 per cent in the first.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.