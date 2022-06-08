Logo
Twitter tells employees it targets 13 million user growth this quarter
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

08 Jun 2022 12:41AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:41AM)
Twitter leaders told employees on Tuesday that it is targeting 13 million daily active user growth this quarter, according to an internal meeting heard by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

